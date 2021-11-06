Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

