Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,758,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

