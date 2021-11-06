RealTract Price Down 49.4% Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 51.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RealTract has a market cap of $929,598.01 and $3,977.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealTract has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

