Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of RC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 610,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,689. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
