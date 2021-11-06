Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of RC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 610,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,689. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

