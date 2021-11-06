Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.