Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSE RYAM opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.