Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -15.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

