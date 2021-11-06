Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.36.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

