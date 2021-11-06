Raymond James Raises ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $65.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

ANIP stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $638.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

