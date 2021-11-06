Raymond James Increases Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target to $55.00

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $47.02.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

