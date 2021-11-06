Raymond James Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $44.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

