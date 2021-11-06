Raymond James Analysts Give Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) a C$3.25 Price Target

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$154.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.09.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
