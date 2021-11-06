Raymond James Analysts Give Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) a C$3.25 Price Target

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE YGR opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$154.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.09.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.