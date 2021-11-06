Raymond James Analysts Give IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) a $3.25 Price Target

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $3.25 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

