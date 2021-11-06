RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$1,031.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.12. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $786.50 and a one year high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

