RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$1,031.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.12. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $786.50 and a one year high of $1,155.00.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

