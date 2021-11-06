Rapidz (RPZX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $363,363.10 and $43.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00266017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.