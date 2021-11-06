Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.87.

RNGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

