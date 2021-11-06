Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RAIFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$8.09 during trading on Friday. 63 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $8.25.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.