R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RRD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 3,335,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.62.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $491,930 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.