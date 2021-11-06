Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Announces Earnings Results

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,610,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

