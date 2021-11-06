Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

QUOT stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

