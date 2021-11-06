Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Quotient Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE QUOT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,467. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quotient Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.