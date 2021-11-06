QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $16.69. QuinStreet shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 7,264 shares.

The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

