QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Issues Earnings Results

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. QuinStreet updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 875,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,408. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $821.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuinStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QNST. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

