Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Quilter to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LON:QLT opened at GBX 156.70 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.24. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 127.25 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.21%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

