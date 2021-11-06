Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,933.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and $73,933.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,342.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.20 or 0.07341100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.27 or 0.00321588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00957673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00085835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00421315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00275372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00259986 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,242,632 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.