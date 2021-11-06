QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

