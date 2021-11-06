Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

