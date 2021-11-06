Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 157.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

