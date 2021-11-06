Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. 3,033,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after buying an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 66,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

