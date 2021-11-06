Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

