Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

MAR opened at $167.61 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

