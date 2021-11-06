Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

