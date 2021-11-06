Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Decreased by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

WU opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

