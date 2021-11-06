Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pason Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

PSI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$5.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.06 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

