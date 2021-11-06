Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of OC opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

