Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Harsco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 93.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156,446 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.