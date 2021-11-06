Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

