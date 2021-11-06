Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GHL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

GHL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

