Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.