Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shore Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Shore Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

