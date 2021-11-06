Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

