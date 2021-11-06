Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.90 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

