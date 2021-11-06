Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.56.

AC opened at C$26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.90. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.