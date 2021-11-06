Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Reduced by Analyst

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

loanDepot stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

