Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Reduced by Analyst

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.
loanDepot stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.