Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Investment Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $544.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.