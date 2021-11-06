Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issued By Wedbush

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Umpqua by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 11,267.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 164,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 162,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

