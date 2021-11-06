Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Issued By Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

TSE ATA opened at C$48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.96. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$17.94 and a one year high of C$48.26.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

