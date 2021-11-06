Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for IsoPlexis Corp Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IsoPlexis in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $14.79 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

