Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $23,596,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.