Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

