Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Catalent, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

